Hailee Steinfeld ''cares a lot'' about her skincare routine.

The 'Starving' hitmaker has insisted self-care is really important to her and she works hard on her beauty routine to help with this.

Asked in a joint interview with her mother for Allure magazine on how she practices self-care, she said: ''Working out five, six days a week. I find that it's truly the only thing that keeps my mental health in check.

''And luckily, I have my dad, who is the best personal trainer in the game. Of course, I never go to sleep with makeup on my face; I make sure my skin routine is intact. That's something that I care a lot about. I love using products that are natural, that have natural ingredients, that don't have a lot of ingredients.''

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old singer and actress previously confessed she feels ''very fortunate'' to have a team to ''protect'' her from the dangers of the industry, as highlighted by the #MeToo movement.

She said: ''I think that I had so much incredible support from everyone around me when I was very young. I have had so many people around me to look out for me and protect me. Of course, any territory and any field of work there are inner and outer obstacles, and things you have to go through. I have been very fortunate to have the support of the people around me.''

Hailee previously revealed her music makes her feel ''vulnerable''.

She shared: ''As an actor, I'm masked by characters, protected by them. But as a musician, it's my story, my voice, my face. It's me on that stage talking about that horrible experience I went through and [saying,] 'Here, I'm going to sing about it.' It's such a different kind of vulnerable.

''To connect with fans, there's pressure in feeling like I have to do things that I'm uncomfortable with, in terms of opening up enough about myself.''