Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a new candle which smells like her ''orgasms''.

The Goop founder previously turned heads when she debuted her first scented candle with a risqué title, 'This Smells Like My Vagina', and she's now opted to continue the range with a second wax creation, this time named 'This Smells Like My Orgasm'.

According to the Goop website, the candle - which retails for $75 - actually smells of ''tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes'', and the scent is described as being ''sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive''.

Gwyneth unveiled the newest addition to her lifestyle brand during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', where she spoke about the origins of her first sexually charged candle.

She told Jimmy: ''The idea was it was sort of punk rock, feminist. We have a new one, which actually might be more for you to give to your wife.''

The 47-year-old actress previously claimed she wanted to take the ''shame'' out of women's private parts when she named her first candle.

She explained: ''The idea [is] that women have been taught to have a certain amount of shame about their body. So, if you just light a candle that says 'This Smells Like My Vagina', and put it on the coffee table, it's kind of a punk rock statement.''

And fans will want to get their hands on the new scent soon, as 'This Smells Like My Vagina' previously sold out twice, with celebrities such as Sir Elton John snapping up the product.

Perfumer Douglas Little revealed: ''Elton John bought a ton of them. Like a lot. Like, a lot a lot. He's a fan.

''We have been hounded and stalked by so many people [trying to get one]. I saw the candle being sold on eBay for a ridiculous price.''