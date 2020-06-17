Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a new candle which smells like her ''orgasms'', following her previous release of a candle named 'This Smells Like My Vagina'.
Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a new candle which smells like her ''orgasms''.
The Goop founder previously turned heads when she debuted her first scented candle with a risqué title, 'This Smells Like My Vagina', and she's now opted to continue the range with a second wax creation, this time named 'This Smells Like My Orgasm'.
According to the Goop website, the candle - which retails for $75 - actually smells of ''tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes'', and the scent is described as being ''sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive''.
Gwyneth unveiled the newest addition to her lifestyle brand during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', where she spoke about the origins of her first sexually charged candle.
She told Jimmy: ''The idea was it was sort of punk rock, feminist. We have a new one, which actually might be more for you to give to your wife.''
The 47-year-old actress previously claimed she wanted to take the ''shame'' out of women's private parts when she named her first candle.
She explained: ''The idea [is] that women have been taught to have a certain amount of shame about their body. So, if you just light a candle that says 'This Smells Like My Vagina', and put it on the coffee table, it's kind of a punk rock statement.''
And fans will want to get their hands on the new scent soon, as 'This Smells Like My Vagina' previously sold out twice, with celebrities such as Sir Elton John snapping up the product.
Perfumer Douglas Little revealed: ''Elton John bought a ton of them. Like a lot. Like, a lot a lot. He's a fan.
''We have been hounded and stalked by so many people [trying to get one]. I saw the candle being sold on eBay for a ridiculous price.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...