Gwyneth Paltrow feels ''very, very lucky'' to have found love again, following her 2016 divorce from Chris Martin.
Gwyneth Paltrow feels ''very, very lucky'' to have found love again.
The 47-year-old actress tied the knot with producer Brad Falchuk, 48, in 2018 and admitted she never expected to fall in love again, after her first marriage to Chris Martin ended in divorce.
She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''It was great to fall in love again at a mature age. It was a wonderful surprise and I didn't necessarily think that it would happen for me and I got very, very, very lucky - very lucky.
''So I'm very, very grateful and I think when it happens to you when you're a bit older in life you place a value and an importance on it that you don't do when you're in your 20s because you don't know the difference at that age.''
Gwyneth also admitted she didn't think she would marry again after she and Chris, 43 - who have children Apple, 16 and Moses, 14 together - divorced in 2016.
She explained: ''For a while, I thought, I don't know if I'd ever do it again. I have my kids, so what's the point? And then I met this incredible man who made me think he is worth making this commitment to.
''I'm very much the marrying kind. I love being a wife. I love making a home.''
Brad - who also has two children - and Gwyneth didn't move in together at first after getting married and she explained they wanted to give both families time to adjust.
Gwyneth said: ''We took a year to let everybody in the family take it in and let the dust settle. We are all settled in now and we are very happy all together under one roof.
''It's been amazing. I don't think I would define myself as a trendsetter. but I suppose if I look back at everything I've said and done I guess I am in a certain way.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...