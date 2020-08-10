Gwyneth Paltrow feels ''very, very lucky'' to have found love again.

The 47-year-old actress tied the knot with producer Brad Falchuk, 48, in 2018 and admitted she never expected to fall in love again, after her first marriage to Chris Martin ended in divorce.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''It was great to fall in love again at a mature age. It was a wonderful surprise and I didn't necessarily think that it would happen for me and I got very, very, very lucky - very lucky.

''So I'm very, very grateful and I think when it happens to you when you're a bit older in life you place a value and an importance on it that you don't do when you're in your 20s because you don't know the difference at that age.''

Gwyneth also admitted she didn't think she would marry again after she and Chris, 43 - who have children Apple, 16 and Moses, 14 together - divorced in 2016.

She explained: ''For a while, I thought, I don't know if I'd ever do it again. I have my kids, so what's the point? And then I met this incredible man who made me think he is worth making this commitment to.

''I'm very much the marrying kind. I love being a wife. I love making a home.''

Brad - who also has two children - and Gwyneth didn't move in together at first after getting married and she explained they wanted to give both families time to adjust.

Gwyneth said: ''We took a year to let everybody in the family take it in and let the dust settle. We are all settled in now and we are very happy all together under one roof.

''It's been amazing. I don't think I would define myself as a trendsetter. but I suppose if I look back at everything I've said and done I guess I am in a certain way.''