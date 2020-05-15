Gwyneth Paltrow feels ''so damn lucky'' to be mother to her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin, as she posted a glowing tribute to mark the teen's birthday.
Gwyneth Paltrow feels ''so damn lucky'' to be mother to her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin.
The 'Contagion' actress marked her daughter Apple's 16th birthday with a glowing tribute posted to Instagram on Thursday (14.05.20), in which she praised the teenager for embodying ''pure joy'', and having ''grit and responsibility in spades''.
Posting a picture of her daughter - whom she has with her former husband Chris Martin - Gwyneth wrote: ''I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. (sic)''
Gwyneth, 47, also has 14-year-old son Moses with Coldplay frontman Chris, and is now married to Brad Falchuck.
Meanwhile, the Goop founder previously admitted her daughter finds her ''mortifying'', as the teenager is embarrassed by everything her mother does.
She confessed: ''My daughter finds me mortifying. If I do anything in public, past just not talking and standing still, she's like, 'Oh my God stop!'''
And Gwyneth also revealed she upset her daughter when she posted a photo of her on Instagram.
Apple was fuming at her mother and told her: ''Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.''
But the 'Shakespeare in Love' actress couldn't see the problem because most of her daughter's face was covered by her ski helmet and sunglasses.
She replied to her: ''You can't even see your face!''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...