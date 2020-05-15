Gwyneth Paltrow feels ''so damn lucky'' to be mother to her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin.

The 'Contagion' actress marked her daughter Apple's 16th birthday with a glowing tribute posted to Instagram on Thursday (14.05.20), in which she praised the teenager for embodying ''pure joy'', and having ''grit and responsibility in spades''.

Posting a picture of her daughter - whom she has with her former husband Chris Martin - Gwyneth wrote: ''I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. (sic)''

Gwyneth, 47, also has 14-year-old son Moses with Coldplay frontman Chris, and is now married to Brad Falchuck.

Meanwhile, the Goop founder previously admitted her daughter finds her ''mortifying'', as the teenager is embarrassed by everything her mother does.

She confessed: ''My daughter finds me mortifying. If I do anything in public, past just not talking and standing still, she's like, 'Oh my God stop!'''

And Gwyneth also revealed she upset her daughter when she posted a photo of her on Instagram.

Apple was fuming at her mother and told her: ''Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.''

But the 'Shakespeare in Love' actress couldn't see the problem because most of her daughter's face was covered by her ski helmet and sunglasses.

She replied to her: ''You can't even see your face!''