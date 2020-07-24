Gwyneth Paltrow feels uneasy about the ''advantage'' children of famous parents have in Hollywood so wants her own kids to have a good work ethic.
The 'Politician' actress admitted her actor parents, Blythe Danner and the late Bruce Paltrow, ''refused'' to let her into the public eye before she turned 18 and she believes it is vital to raise her and ex-husband Chris Martin's children, Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, to have a strong work ethic and not to rely on their famous name.
She said: ''That's why I think it's so important ... to raise a kid that has a work ethic and whose values are aligned with yours or with their own sense of who they are, etc, because the truth of the matter is the doors can be opened for you, but if you think about all the people who try and it doesn't happen.''
The Goop founder has never wanted Apple - who has a job in a store - or Moses to be spoilt and thinks the best she can do is instill strong values in them.
She said: ''As a parent you think, all I can do for these kids is teach them right from wrong and teach them what work is.
''I've really have tried not to just hand them things.''
Gwyneth - who is married to Brad Falchuk - is very proud of her children and can't wait to see what they go on to achieve.
Speaking on podcast 'Literally! With Rob Lowe', she said: ''I think, it's really been interesting to be [Apple's] mother, because as she's come into her own, it's almost like, you know, it's like watching her harness her own power with every passing year, and I'm just like, 'What is this child here to do?'
''She's so bright and so funny... she's hilarious.
''And Moses is so unique and so deep and like such an old soul -- and also really talented. Like, scarily talented.''
The 47-year-old star admitted she won't let the teenagers have public social media accounts and they ''understand'' her rules.
She said: ''I won't let them be public on any social media or anything like that, I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible.
''You know, now it's different, 'cause kids are like, 'Can I have a YouTube channel?' and I'm like, 'No, you can't. Absolutely not.' ''
