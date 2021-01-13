Gwyneth Paltrow says one of the positives of the coronavirus pandemic is that everyone has "taken care" of themselves "better".

The Goop founder, 48, has admitted she believes people will look back on these unprecedented times and realise how much more "balanced" they have become "mentally, spiritually and emotionally".

She said: “It’s a crazy time but I think it’s been wonderful to actually see how many have become curious about how to take better care of themselves and how to feel more balanced — mentally, spiritually, emotionally. This has forced so many of us to be quiet and introspective, to tune into our bodies in a way we haven’t normally. I think we will look back and one of the silver linings of this time is that we all tuned in a little and take care of ourselves better.”

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star - who has stepped away from acting - also confessed that she used to believe it was "cool to work yourself to death”, but since the global health crisis, she's decided she probably won't return to that "way of living” ever again.

Gwyneth told supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50, on the latest episode of her ‘#NoFilterWithNaomi’ YouTube series: “We’ve come to live in this culture where is cool to work yourself to death and cool to be exhausted. “People wear it as a badge of honour, I know I certainly did, when this all started I thought to myself, ‘Are we supposed to be driving ourselves this hard?’ I just don’t think I’ll go back to that way of living again. I’m loving being more sedentary and more quiet.”

Elsewhere, the mother-of-two - who has Moses, 14, and daughter Apple, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin - admitted she doesn't always do a "super-high intensity" workout each day and will often just go for a walk.

Gwyneth - who is married to TV writer Brad Falchuk - said: “I found yoga when I was about 25. It was an ashtanga yoga practice which you are meant to do six days a week. It was the first exercise I ever found. It was my entree into exercise and getting strong and feeling staring was a constant daily thing. The benefits of having experience every day of most days of the week made me feel so good. Now that I’m 48, I don’t kill myself with super-high intensity every day, sometimes i just take a walk.”