Gwyneth Paltrow is ''so much happier'' now she is older but she thinks it is important for people to experience the ''insecurity'' of their younger years too.
Gwyneth Paltrow is ''so much happier'' now she is older.
The 'Goop' founder says she is much more comfortable as she approaches her 50s compared to when she was in her 20s.
Speaking about ageing, she admitted: ''I would not want to go back to being in my 20s for anything. It's interesting getting older.
''Because it's almost like as soon as you get to the age where you start to really, really like yourself and really, really accept yourself, that's when you start having wrinkles and your metabolism changes and all those things happen. You just got to a place where you totally accepted yourself and then you started to get old. But you know, I think that's beautiful, too. I'm so much happier now - even with my crow's feet.''
And the 47-year-old actress - who has Apple, 16, and Moses, 14 - feels it is important people go through the ''insecurity'' of being younger.
She added of her younger years: ''I'm a much happier person. It's important to go through the insecurity of being young. I feel very much myself now, more than ever.''
Gwyneth feels very lucky to have found love later in life with television producer Brad Falchuk, who she married in 2018 after she ''consciously uncoupled'' from Chris Martin.
She told HELLO! magazine of her romance with Brad: ''It was a wonderful surprise, I didn't necessarily think that falling in love again would happen for me.
''I think when it happens to you when you're a bit older, you place a value and importance on it that you don't when you're in your 20s, because at that age you don't know the difference yet. I've been very lucky.''
