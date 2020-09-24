Gwyneth Paltrow has saved her iconic red carpet outfits for her daughter.

The 47-year-old actress - who has Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin - has made headlines with her dazzling outfits over the years, and she's been saving her best looks for her ''beauty queen'' daughter for the past few decades.

Speaking to People, she said: ''She loves to play in my closet. I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her.''

The teen fashionista recently helped her movie star mother launch the July Core Collection of Goop's clothing line by stepping in for the models who were staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the 'Iron Man' star believes her lookalike daughter is more ''glamorous in a way that I'm not.''

She added: ''She's very, very into makeup, which I'm not. She knows how to do it perfect winged eyeliner. She gave herself acrylic nails. She's a beauty queen.''

Meanwhile, Gwyneth has insisted things are much better with her former husband, Chris, now they are divorced as they have learned a lot about their relationship together and they have ''radical accountability'' now.

She said recently: ''I mean it's so interesting because in a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was. So I do think that it can be done. I was really lucky because I had a doctor who kind of gave us a rubric for how to do it and luckily he's writing a book and I think it's coming out next year, thank goodness, because it really kind of lays out the tenants of how you do it and it's a little bit unsurprising right?

''You have to have radical accountability. You have to know that every relationship is 50/50. No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged, or how bad you perceive the other persons actions, or whatever the case may be. If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it's presenting in the world and in your relationship then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal. You are also holding the other person in this sphere of humanity. We are all part good and part bad, it's not binary, we are all grey area.''