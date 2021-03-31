Gwyneth Paltrow was surprised her daughter Apple has a skincare routine when she didn't get into beauty until later in life.
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple has a skincare routine.
The 48-year-old star was surprised when her 16-year-old daughter showed an early interest in beauty as she didn't when she was her age.
Speaking to Vogue, the Goop founder said: “I was not a person who ever had a skincare routine as a teenager. My daughter does, but I was very much a tomboy, so this whole skin-care thing has come to me later in life.
"I think my mom - we both tend to have dry skin. We have similar skin but she's very low maintenance. I think what I learned from her most is just to be comfortable with yourself. And that less is more in terms of make-up and stuff. And she definitely passed that on to me."
Unlike her mother, Apple dove headfirst into the beauty sphere and learned how to master a few make-up tricks.
The 'Iron Man' star - who also has 14-year-old Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin - added: “My daughter is very into the beauty world. She knows everything. She has these amazing long nails that are painted in such a cool way. She's got her lashes. I mean, she knows how to contour - that girl is just on fire with her routine. I don’t know where she got it from, but she definitely did not get it from me; I can barely put on concealer as you just saw but she's actually really good at it. It's amazing.
"She comes down to the kitchen all fresh-faced, and cute, and getting her smoothie or whatever. And then she goes upstairs and comes back down, and it's like, 'Wow' it's amazing. It sort of reminds me of the trend now is kind of like the make-up in the 90s. It's full brows, liquid liner, and matte lips. So she's really good at that."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...