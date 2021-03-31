Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple has a skincare routine.

The 48-year-old star was surprised when her 16-year-old daughter showed an early interest in beauty as she didn't when she was her age.

Speaking to Vogue, the Goop founder said: “I was not a person who ever had a skincare routine as a teenager. My daughter does, but I was very much a tomboy, so this whole skin-care thing has come to me later in life.

"I think my mom - we both tend to have dry skin. We have similar skin but she's very low maintenance. I think what I learned from her most is just to be comfortable with yourself. And that less is more in terms of make-up and stuff. And she definitely passed that on to me."

Unlike her mother, Apple dove headfirst into the beauty sphere and learned how to master a few make-up tricks.

The 'Iron Man' star - who also has 14-year-old Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin - added: “My daughter is very into the beauty world. She knows everything. She has these amazing long nails that are painted in such a cool way. She's got her lashes. I mean, she knows how to contour - that girl is just on fire with her routine. I don’t know where she got it from, but she definitely did not get it from me; I can barely put on concealer as you just saw but she's actually really good at it. It's amazing.

"She comes down to the kitchen all fresh-faced, and cute, and getting her smoothie or whatever. And then she goes upstairs and comes back down, and it's like, 'Wow' it's amazing. It sort of reminds me of the trend now is kind of like the make-up in the 90s. It's full brows, liquid liner, and matte lips. So she's really good at that."