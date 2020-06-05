Gwyneth Paltrow starts off each day by drinking a skin superpowder.

The 47-year-old actress rarely wears make-up when she is not working and she takes antioxidants every day via a big glass of her GOOPGLOW superpowder, which she believes helps to keep her skin glowing.

Gwyneth told goop: ''Every morning without fail, I take my GOOPGLOW. It's packed with Vitamin C and E and coenzyme Q10. I always have one in the morning and then one in my water bottle when I'm working out.

''I think it makes a serious difference in my skin all day. It's a power shot of vitamins for skin--just as you need a moisturiser, you need antioxidants.''

Meanwhile, Gwyneth's make-up artist Lisa Aharon recently revealed the star is an extremely low-key client.

She said: ''We usually do something just fresh and pretty, or we do something with a smoky eye. GP likes everything to be quick and no fuss. Whenever I can use a cream base, I do: Cream formulas keep the look simple and natural, for that beauty-from-within feeling.''

Speaking about using Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hydrating Face Mist on Gwyneth, she added: ''GP doesn't really love being in the makeup chair, and starting with this face spritz changes everything. I discovered it at an In goop Health summit--it plumps and hydrates skin, and everything I put on next gets absorbed better, too.''

Gwyneth's fuss-free beauty regime extends to at-home face masks and Lisa says she always notices a difference when Gwyneth has done her own treatments at home.

She said: ''I always start with a lot of skin care. It makes all the difference. You can tell when she's used the goop peel the night before. The glow is that noticeable.''