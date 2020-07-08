Gwyneth Paltrow bought her teenage son a 450-piece jigsaw featuring illustrations of women's breasts ''just for fun''.
The 'Iron Man' actress has spent the lockdown period playing games and doing jigsaws with her husband Brad Falchuk and her kids Apple, 16, and 14-year-old Moses - who she has with former spouse Chris Martin - and she splashed out on a saucy way to pass the time for her youngest child.
Sharing a picture of the $40 450-piece jigsaw - which features illustrations by Julia Heffernan of breasts in all shapes and sizes - Gwyneth wrote in a 'Summer at Home' guide for her website Goop: ''There's been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house. And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun.''
While she doesn't have to travel for work because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 47-year-old star has taken the opportunity to do a week-long cleanse and be more careful with her eating habits.
She wrote: ''Because I'm not traveling, it's back to basics for the things that make me feel good: Ayurvedic eating for my dosha, intermittent fasting, and fresh, clean, nutrient-dense foods. I also gave myself a reset with Alejandro Junger's CLEAN7.
''Pro tip: If you're on a cleanse, take a date, split it in half, and spread almond butter on each side. If you've been cleansing, it tastes like a candy bar.''
Gwyneth isn't expecting to be taking a vacation any time soon, so has splashed out over $1,000 on a heat therapy mat.
Sharing a picture of her new buy, she wrote: ''A vacation doesn't seem to be in the cards this summer, so I invested in the Healthyline Gemstone Heat Therapy Mat mat, which makes me feel like I've been on a vacation for a week in about ten minutes thanks to the hot stones, far-infrared light, red light, pulsed electromagnetic fields, and negative ions.''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
