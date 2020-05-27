Gwyneth Paltrow prefers a ''quick and no fuss'' beauty routine, according to her make-up artist Lisa Aharon.
Gwyneth Paltrow prefers ''quick and no fuss'' make-up.
The 47-year-old actress often works with make-up artist Lisa Aharon and Lisa says Gwyneth is an extremely low-key client.
She told goop: ''We usually do something just fresh and pretty, or we do something with a smoky eye. GP likes everything to be quick and no fuss. Whenever I can use a cream base, I do: Cream formulas keep the look simple and natural, for that beauty-from-within feeling.''
Speaking about using Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hydrating Face Mist on Gwyneth, she added: ''GP doesn't really love being in the makeup chair, and starting with this face spritz changes everything. I discovered it at an In goop Health summit--it plumps and hydrates skin, and everything I put on next gets absorbed better, too.''
Gwyneth's fuss-free beauty regime extends to at-home face masks and Lisa says she always notices a difference when Gwyneth has done her own treatments at home.
She said: ''I always start with a lot of skin care. It makes all the difference. You can tell when she's used the goop peel the night before. The glow is that noticeable.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...