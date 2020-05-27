Gwyneth Paltrow prefers ''quick and no fuss'' make-up.

The 47-year-old actress often works with make-up artist Lisa Aharon and Lisa says Gwyneth is an extremely low-key client.

She told goop: ''We usually do something just fresh and pretty, or we do something with a smoky eye. GP likes everything to be quick and no fuss. Whenever I can use a cream base, I do: Cream formulas keep the look simple and natural, for that beauty-from-within feeling.''

Speaking about using Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hydrating Face Mist on Gwyneth, she added: ''GP doesn't really love being in the makeup chair, and starting with this face spritz changes everything. I discovered it at an In goop Health summit--it plumps and hydrates skin, and everything I put on next gets absorbed better, too.''

Gwyneth's fuss-free beauty regime extends to at-home face masks and Lisa says she always notices a difference when Gwyneth has done her own treatments at home.

She said: ''I always start with a lot of skin care. It makes all the difference. You can tell when she's used the goop peel the night before. The glow is that noticeable.''