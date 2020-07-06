Gwyneth Paltrow's make-up artist has shared the star's secrets to natural beauty.

Gwyneth, 47, prefers the natural look and Georgie Eisdell has revealed that she achieves this by taking care of her skin and using a face roller.

Georgie told goop: ''Before we do any makeup, GP smoothes her skin with Microderm to get maximum glow. I start by massaging goop face oil into her skin with my fingers, then, to really get all that goodness to penetrate further into the skin, I use a face roller in an upward motion to lift, depuff, and firm the skin. Last, I smooth on a little day moisturiser to get her skin beautifully hydrated and prepared for make-up.''

And Gwyneth also goes for the less-is-more approach when applying make-up.

Georgie explained: ''Using a sponge (you can also use your fingers), I apply dots of Beautycounter Tint Skin Hydrating Foundation to the high points of her face and blend it out to even out the skin tone. I like to add a little extra in the T-zone for more coverage if you need it. I go in and conceal any spots or undereye darkness with concealer. I focus the concealer only on the inner corner of the eye, then blend it outward, rather than adding concealer all the way under the eye--no one is dark all along their under-eyes, just in spots.''