Gwyneth Paltrow's children could sense her emotional distress during her divorce from Chris Martin, despite her attempts to hide her sadness.

The Goop founder put a ''smile'' on her face in front of her children Apple, now 16, and Moses, now 14, when she was going through her divorce from their father Chris in 2016.

And whilst she did her best not to worry her brood, she now says they picked up on her ''unprocessed emotions''.

She explained during Tuesday's (02.06.20) episode of 'The Goop Podcast': ''All kids are tapped into the mother's Wifi, even if you're acting like everything is OK. You can have a smile on your face, [but] they know everything.

''It never occurred to me that my unprocessed emotion could be given to my children, but the closer I got to myself, the more you give the kids a space to have their own feelings because they're not worried about 'What's this emotion I'm feeling?' It allows them to grow in an emotionally resolved space.''

Gwyneth is now married to Brad Falchuck - who also has two children, Isabella and Brody, from a previous marriage - and the couple decided not to move in together for a year after they tied the knot in 2018, because they wanted to make sure their children were okay with the change.

Brad said shortly before moving in with Gwyneth in 2019 that he was initially worried about sharing a house with their blended family, because he wanted to give the kids time to process the new relationship first.

The TV producer confessed: ''I'm moving in September. We've just done it slowly. Divorce is terrible, even when it's the right thing to do. And it's really hard on kids. Come September, we're all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it'll be great.''

Meanwhile, Gwyneth's friend and intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm, previously explained why she advised the couple to live apart.

Michaela said: ''When couples start living together, they ruin the excitement. That's true for anyone, Hollywood star or regular commoner. Spend time apart. That could be ten minutes at the end of the work day, it could be having separate rooms, or separate houses. Separate houses ... do how much time you need.''