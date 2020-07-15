Gwyneth Paltrow has been working hard to stay healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been enjoying Ayurvedic eating and intermittent fasting.
Gwyneth Paltrow has turned to intermittent fasting during lockdown.
The 47-year-old actress has been quarantining at her home in Los Angeles with husband Brad Falchuk and her children Apple Moses Martin, from her first marriage to Chris Martin, and Gwyneth has been working hard to stay healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She told goop: ''Because I'm not traveling, it's back to basics for the things that make me feel good: Ayurvedic eating for my dosha, intermittent fasting, and fresh, clean, nutrient-dense foods. I also gave myself a reset with Alejandro Junger's CLEAN7. Pro tip: If you're on a cleanse, take a date, split it in half, and spread almond butter on each side. If you've been cleansing, it tastes like a candy bar.''
Gwyneth has also been walking and doing yoga to keep fit.
She said: ''As far as workouts go, I've been streaming Bulldog Yoga, CorePower Yoga, The Class by Taryn Toomey, and Tracy Anderson, and I've been going for walks every day or every other day with Brad to get fresh air and a little sunshine.''
Along with looking after her physical health, Gwyneth has also been focusing on her mental health.
She explained: ''I've been exploring different breathing exercises to do, using apps like Headspace and The Breathing App, which I do for three minutes during the workday. It's a short break that has a long-lasting impact.
''I've been trying to be more consistent about doing some wellness practices that work for me. I've made a commitment to start writing every day for five minutes because I've always been scared of journaling and don't often write things down. It's a daily micro mental challenge.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...