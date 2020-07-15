Gwyneth Paltrow has turned to intermittent fasting during lockdown.

The 47-year-old actress has been quarantining at her home in Los Angeles with husband Brad Falchuk and her children Apple Moses Martin, from her first marriage to Chris Martin, and Gwyneth has been working hard to stay healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told goop: ''Because I'm not traveling, it's back to basics for the things that make me feel good: Ayurvedic eating for my dosha, intermittent fasting, and fresh, clean, nutrient-dense foods. I also gave myself a reset with Alejandro Junger's CLEAN7. Pro tip: If you're on a cleanse, take a date, split it in half, and spread almond butter on each side. If you've been cleansing, it tastes like a candy bar.''

Gwyneth has also been walking and doing yoga to keep fit.

She said: ''As far as workouts go, I've been streaming Bulldog Yoga, CorePower Yoga, The Class by Taryn Toomey, and Tracy Anderson, and I've been going for walks every day or every other day with Brad to get fresh air and a little sunshine.''

Along with looking after her physical health, Gwyneth has also been focusing on her mental health.

She explained: ''I've been exploring different breathing exercises to do, using apps like Headspace and The Breathing App, which I do for three minutes during the workday. It's a short break that has a long-lasting impact.

''I've been trying to be more consistent about doing some wellness practices that work for me. I've made a commitment to start writing every day for five minutes because I've always been scared of journaling and don't often write things down. It's a daily micro mental challenge.''