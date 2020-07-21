Gwyneth Paltrow enlisted her daughter to model her new G. Label Core Collection clothing line.

The 'Goop' founder has launched a new clothing collection and her 16-year-old daughter Apple - who she has with her former husband Coldplay's Chris Martin - has modelled the new clothes alongside her mother in pieces which Gwyneth has deemed ''comfortable'' but ''cool and elegant''.

She said: ''It's what G. Label does best. Pieces that feel comfortable but look really cool and elegant.''

Speaking about the pair of jeans and skirt, which was modelled by her and her daughter Apple, she added: ''We made both of these retro styles out of vintage-soft denim that's got a bit of stretch but still holds you in. The jeans are '90s, the skirt is straight out of the '70s, and the looks are as enduring as it gets. Heels, sandals, or barefoot like my daughter, Apple- you can wear them with anything.''

The collection also features a bodysuit, which Gwyneth has described as ''flattering'' and a ''great base layer'' to team with a multitude of different outfits.

She added of the V-neck bodysuit: ''Everything about this bodysuit is fantastic. The deep V is sexy, the racerback is flattering, and it's a great base layer underneath anything - especially these wide-leg pants. They're based on an old designer pair I wore years ago and are just beyond cool.''