Gwyneth Paltrow enlisted her daughter to model her new G. Label Core Collection clothing line.
Gwyneth Paltrow enlisted her daughter to model her new G. Label Core Collection clothing line.
The 'Goop' founder has launched a new clothing collection and her 16-year-old daughter Apple - who she has with her former husband Coldplay's Chris Martin - has modelled the new clothes alongside her mother in pieces which Gwyneth has deemed ''comfortable'' but ''cool and elegant''.
She said: ''It's what G. Label does best. Pieces that feel comfortable but look really cool and elegant.''
Speaking about the pair of jeans and skirt, which was modelled by her and her daughter Apple, she added: ''We made both of these retro styles out of vintage-soft denim that's got a bit of stretch but still holds you in. The jeans are '90s, the skirt is straight out of the '70s, and the looks are as enduring as it gets. Heels, sandals, or barefoot like my daughter, Apple- you can wear them with anything.''
The collection also features a bodysuit, which Gwyneth has described as ''flattering'' and a ''great base layer'' to team with a multitude of different outfits.
She added of the V-neck bodysuit: ''Everything about this bodysuit is fantastic. The deep V is sexy, the racerback is flattering, and it's a great base layer underneath anything - especially these wide-leg pants. They're based on an old designer pair I wore years ago and are just beyond cool.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...