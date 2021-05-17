Gwyneth Paltrow recreated her '90s Tom Ford suit for Addison Rae.

The 48-year-old actress stunned at the 1996 MTV Music Video Awards in an iconic red Gucci suit, and she recently gave the TikTok star the "ultimate '90s makeover" that was inspired by the ensemble.

Addison rocked the outfit to the inaugural YouTube Beauty Fest.

Gwyneth gushed: "Oh my goodness, you look amazing. This is really spectacular. I have to say. It's really stunning."

To which the 20-year-old internet sensation replied "I love it. I loved it on you, so being able to wear it is really exciting."

Addison is a big fan of Gwyneth's style from the era.

She told her: "I'm not gonna lie, I definitely take a lot of my inspiration from the 90s and you've had some really iconic looks."

And the 'Avengers: Endgame' star admitted she is loving seeing some of the looks revived this year.

She said: "I personally love the '90s, of course, so I'm definitely thrilled that they are making a comeback."

Meanwhile, the Goop founder recently opened up about going commando at the 2012 Met Gala.

Gwyneth has no regrets about wearing no underwear with her Prada dress, which was actually a shirt that came with a skirt, which she chose not to wear because she knows how to maintain her modesty when fashion requires it.

She recalled: “I guess I should mention that this was the shirt, and there was a big skirt that came with it. But I was like, ‘No! … This is great. I love this.' “You know, you gotta get the weapons out. So I decided to go with just the shirt, and I don’t regret the decision. If I’ve learned one thing, it’s how not to show your vagina on a red carpet."