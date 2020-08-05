Gwyneth Paltrow has invested in clean make-up brand Saie, which was founded by blogger Laney Crowell.
Gwyneth Paltrow has invested in clean make-up brand Saie.
The 47-year-old actress and goop founder is one of a number of backers who have invested in Saie, with others including Unilever Ventures, a previous investor, as well as G9 Ventures and Stage 1 Fund.
Saie founder, blogger Laney Crowell, told WWD: ''We launched exclusively with Goop, so when Gwyneth personally expressed interest it was obviously so flattering and really exciting because she really understands clean and health. Those things are so important to us.
''The whole direction of our glow products is this isn't your blinding highlighter, it's not strobing, it's a subtle, beautiful look that coincidentally looks amazing on Zoom calls.''
And the company has launched an innovative text message service, where fans can seek advice on products.
Crowell explained: It's so cute, it's the highlight of all of our days. Amy Schumer put on Instagram that you could text her. I saw that post on Instagram and I was like, 'That's so cool.' I've always been obsessed with this idea of frictionless communication. When I saw that post that Amy Schumer did, I was like, 'I want to be able to text with my community, too.' So we literally went out and bought a phone, and got a phone number, and you can text us.''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
