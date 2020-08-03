Gwyneth Paltrow only started to ''love herself'' in her late 30s.

The 47-year-old actress has said she first started to ''really like'' who she was a decade ago, as although she has found ageing to be difficult, she felt ''really beautiful'' internally for the first time in her life.

When asked by her 16-year-old daughter Apple - whom she has with her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she also has 14-year-old son Moses - at what age she felt her ''prettiest'', she said: ''I felt really great in my late 30s. I think ageing is hard. It's definitely a process, and I think when you see your face start to change, you don't necessarily feel your most beautiful externally. But the irony is it's that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful.''

Gwyneth spoke as part of a new video for her lifestyle brand Goop, where she and Apple were also joined by Gwyneth's mother Blythe Danner.

And Blythe, 77, agreed with her daughter's reasoning, but said for her the realisation came a little later.

She added: ''I think I felt prettiest at 50. Maybe because of what you just said.''

Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently admitted she's ''so much happier'' now she is older.

She said: ''I would not want to go back to being in my 20s for anything. It's interesting getting older.

''Because it's almost like as soon as you get to the age where you start to really, really like yourself and really, really accept yourself, that's when you start having wrinkles and your metabolism changes and all those things happen. You just got to a place where you totally accepted yourself and then you started to get old. But you know, I think that's beautiful, too. I'm so much happier now - even with my crow's feet.''