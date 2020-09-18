Gwyneth Paltrow will ''never'' undergo drastic cosmetic procedures.

The 47-year-old actress is a fan of injectable wrinkle reducer Xeomin, but has insisted she only uses the product to help her stay looking ''rested and vibrant'', as she admits she doesn't want to alter her appearance too much.

She explained: ''[My friend] Dr. Few said '[Xeomin] is a totally different formula and it's purified and it's going to be really natural and it's just a teeny drop.' So I felt like it made a really big difference and I thought it was really cool that there was a more pure formula that was better for you.

''This makes me feel like I [look like I] had a really good night's sleep. I never want to do anything where I don't look like myself. I don't want to look younger. That's not the thing. I just want to look rested, vibrant,'' she says. ''I want to look good for my age.''

Gwyneth has become known as a role model for natural beauty, and has said she's never been invested in wearing makeup in her ''real life'' outside of her Hollywood career, as she wants to ''embrace'' how she looks.

She added: ''[The decision to go makeup-free] was also to make other women feel like we don't always need it. Great if you want to, but we don't always need to.

''There's something nice about embracing how you look naturally, [and not feeling pressure to] put layers between you and the world.''

And although the Goop founder isn't a huge fan of cosmetic procedures, she wouldn't rule out ever going under the knife.

She told Us Weekly magazine's Stylish: ''I'm open to it. If there was something that I heard about that I thought would be really game-changing, but I would still look like me, I might try to. I've learned that I never say never.''