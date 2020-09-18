Gwyneth Paltrow will ''never'' undergo drastic cosmetic procedures, because she doesn't want to stop looking like herself.
Gwyneth Paltrow will ''never'' undergo drastic cosmetic procedures.
The 47-year-old actress is a fan of injectable wrinkle reducer Xeomin, but has insisted she only uses the product to help her stay looking ''rested and vibrant'', as she admits she doesn't want to alter her appearance too much.
She explained: ''[My friend] Dr. Few said '[Xeomin] is a totally different formula and it's purified and it's going to be really natural and it's just a teeny drop.' So I felt like it made a really big difference and I thought it was really cool that there was a more pure formula that was better for you.
''This makes me feel like I [look like I] had a really good night's sleep. I never want to do anything where I don't look like myself. I don't want to look younger. That's not the thing. I just want to look rested, vibrant,'' she says. ''I want to look good for my age.''
Gwyneth has become known as a role model for natural beauty, and has said she's never been invested in wearing makeup in her ''real life'' outside of her Hollywood career, as she wants to ''embrace'' how she looks.
She added: ''[The decision to go makeup-free] was also to make other women feel like we don't always need it. Great if you want to, but we don't always need to.
''There's something nice about embracing how you look naturally, [and not feeling pressure to] put layers between you and the world.''
And although the Goop founder isn't a huge fan of cosmetic procedures, she wouldn't rule out ever going under the knife.
She told Us Weekly magazine's Stylish: ''I'm open to it. If there was something that I heard about that I thought would be really game-changing, but I would still look like me, I might try to. I've learned that I never say never.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...