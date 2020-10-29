Gwyneth Paltrow has "educated" her makeup artist on clean beauty.

The 'Mortdecai' actress' makeup artist Georgie Eisdell has revealed how Gwyneth's Goop company has given her "quite the education" about clean beauty and making "skin looking and feeling great".

She said: "I threw myself into the world of clean beauty [when] one of my dearest friends was diagnosed with breast cancer about six years ago now. When she was preparing for treatment, I wanted to make sure she had everything she needed to keep her skin looking and feeling great and to have some options for her for when she wanted to wear makeup ...

"Being around the team at Goop has made me a lot more aware of what we can and should be looking at when it comes to beauty. I have had quite the education and I am grateful for it."

And Georgie likes to use "brighter cheek colours" for Gwyneth's looks.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she added: "I love Goop's Enriching Face Oil and Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer, and I am obsessed with the GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator. I also love to use brighter cheek colours on her. Jillian Dempsey’s Cheek and Lip Tints are my faves — I love Poppy or Scarlet. [For mascara,] like to use Saie's Mascara 101. With lips, I mix it up with brands like Beautycounter, Ilia, and Saie ... I love that Saie is clean, safe, and performs. My favourite part is you don’t need to use a single brush to apply any of it if you don't want to."