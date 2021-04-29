Gwyneth Paltrow has mastered the art of not accidentally flashing on the red carpet.

The Goop founder has no regrets about going commando in the Prada dress she wore to the 2012 Met Gala, which was actually a shirt that came with a skirt, which she chose not to wear, because she knows how to maintain her modesty when fashion requires it.

Speaking to Vogue for their 'Life in Looks' series, she recalled: “I guess I should mention that this was the shirt, and there was a big skirt that came with it. But I was like, ‘No! … This is great. I love this.'

“You know, you gotta get the weapons out. So I decided to go with just the shirt, and I don’t regret the decision."

The 48-year-old star laughed: “If I’ve learned one thing, it’s how not to show your vagina on a red carpet."

However, there is at least one outfit the mother-of-two doesn't think her kids will let her wear.

Speaking about the Pucci dress she sported at the premiere of 'Country Strong' in 2010, Gwyneth - who has Apple, 16, and Moses, 15, with ex-husband Chris Martin - confessed: “This I don’t think I’d wear again. I think my kids would be so embarrassed if I left with, like, my ass hanging out of something, so I don’t think they would let me wear this.

“I mean, I don’t even know if I could wear underwear in this. It was probably pretty risky!”

Elsewhere, the 'Mortdecai' actress admitted she was upset by how "critical" people were of her 2002 Alexander McQueen gown, which she believes was probably "too goth" at the time.

She said: “Everyone really hated this, but I think it’s kind of dope.

“I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth, I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it.”