Gwyneth Paltrow discussed her divorce from Chris Martin with a holistic dentist.

The Goop founder famously ''consciously uncoupled'' from the Coldplay frontman - with whom she has Apple, 16, and Moses, 14 - in 2016, and has now revealed she received tips on how to help her and her children ''heal'' from holistic dentist Sherry Sami.

Speaking to Sherry - who is a dual specialist in paediatric dentistry and orthodontics - for 'The Goop Podcast', she recalled: ''That's what I think they mean in the Bible when they talk about the sins of the father.

''You know it's really like our weaknesses that we pass down generation to generation without understanding that without a shift in consciousness and without bringing awareness and healing our own stuff.

''Like we just unconsciously pass our s**t down to our kids.''

Gwyneth, 47, said the dentist quizzed her on her emotional trauma in order to help her treat her kids, and to help them ''gain a deeper understanding of holistic dentistry and the different elements that can provide healing''.

The 'Shakespeare in Love' actress added: ''I remember the first time I came to see you and I brought Apple and Moses, gosh it was a long time ago.

''I remember going to talk to you in your office and sitting down with you and you were asking me all these questions about, you know, my emotional trauma and my marriage which was going through a really hard time, and then we all know how that ended.

''I thought, 'Why is this amazing lovely dentist orthodontist asking me about my childhood trauma and what's going on in my marriage?'''

Meanwhile, the 'Contagion' star - who has since remarried with Brad Falchuck - recently said her children could sense her emotional distress during her divorce, despite her attempts to hide her sadness.

She explained: ''All kids are tapped into the mother's Wifi, even if you're acting like everything is OK. You can have a smile on your face, [but] they know everything.

''It never occurred to me that my unprocessed emotion could be given to my children, but the closer I got to myself, the more you give the kids a space to have their own feelings because they're not worried about 'What's this emotion I'm feeling?' It allows them to grow in an emotionally resolved space.''