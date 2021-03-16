Gwyneth Paltrow says women should be able to share what cosmetic procedures they've had with no shame attached.

The 48-year-old Goop co-founder - who is a spokeswoman for anti-wrinkle injection Xeomin - believes there is unnecessary "shame around surgery" in Hollywood and women feel they have something to prove.

She told Harper's Bazaar: “A lot of successful women in Hollywood are motivated early on by not being good enough, and so we’re trying to prove something to ourselves. By getting injectables, it’s like admitting a vulnerability. I think sometimes honesty is perceived to be a weakness ... there does seem to be a lot of stigma around injections."

Gwyneth has been open about her own experiences and quipped that a “teeny drop” of Xeomin makes her “look less p***** off".

While the 'Iron Man' star wants the stigma surrounding cosmetic surgery and injectables to stop, she says it's also perfectly fine for people to have a "beauty secret", too.

She continued: “I think it’s nice when women share, because there’s a lot of shame around surgery or injectables or fillers, and it would be nice if people felt confident about the choices they were making.

"But if they want to have a beauty secret, that’s okay, too. I'm an open book - I've shared what works for me, because that's how I've always learned."