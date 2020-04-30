'Iron Man' star Gwyneth Paltrow finally learned to love herself once her hair turned grey.
Gwyneth Paltrow finally learned to accept she is getting older when her hair turned grey.
The 47-year-old actress has found confidence in her appearance now she's reached her 40s, but she truly learned to love her looks after she spotted some grey hairs.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, she said: ''The more you know yourself and accept yourself, the more you accept who you are and what you look like wholeheartedly.
''I always think there's sort of an irony that when you really accept yourself - physically - is when you have grey hair. I do think there's a truth to that.''
The 'Politician' star also reflected on her school years and claimed she was a ''little bit of a tomboy'' as she has never liked to wear makeup and still insists on putting her skin first.
She explained: ''I've never been a makeup person really. I always love not wearing makeup. For me, make-up has always meant that I'm going to work.
''I went to an all-girls school and we didn't wear makeup. We weren't dressing up for anyone. All through junior high and high school, make-up never became part of my routine. And I think part of that is because I was always a little bit of a tomboy. I like the feeling of having clean skin.''
Now, the founder of wellness company Goop has created her beauty line GOOPGLOW to encourage women to cut back on makeup and embrace their natural glow.
She added: ''You can use them if you wear make-up and your make-up will look even better, but the GOOPGLOW line is really fantastic for people who want to get their skin to a place where they look naturally glowy and dewy and don't have to wear make-up.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...