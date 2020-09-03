Gwyneth Paltrow let her Goop employees smell her vagina to embody her infamous 'This Smells My Vagina Candle'.
The 47-year-old actress - who founded the lifestyle brand - made headlines when she unveiled her unusual scented candle, but it has now been revealed the team behind the candle got their inspiration for the scent by smelling her vagina.
Goop's chief designer and head of merchandising, Shaun Kearney told Closer magazine: ''We all live and breath these products. The Goop office is unlike any workplace in the world. You will find staff sitting at their desk with a bunch of needles in their face or wearing a necklace vibrator while discussing which sex toys gave them the best orgasm that weekend. It's the most hilariously wonderful and crazy environment
''For the Goop team, smelling Gwyneth's vagina became just another days at the office! She's the ultimate embodiment of the brand, and that means ensuring its authenticity with the products.''
The candle - which actually smells of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar - sold out immediately when it went on sale in mid-January, and Gwyneth said she chose to name the wax creation after her privates because she wanted to end the stigma around female sexuality.
She said: ''The idea [is] that women have been taught to have a certain amount of shame about their body. So, if you just light a candle that says 'This Smells Like My Vagina', and put it on the coffee table, it's kind of a punk rock statement.''
And Shaun has praised the 'Iron Man' star for being a ''trailblazer'' by discussing women's pleasure with her line of vibrators and allowing women to feel confident with their bodies.
He added: ''Gwyn's a trailblazer and isn't afraid to have conversations we think about but often don't have. She loves pushing buttons and knows that not everyone's going to be a fan, but that's part of her allure and what makes Goop so unique.''
