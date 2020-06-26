Gwyneth Paltrow's goop at sea cruise has been cancelled.

The 47-year-old actress announced in January that she had partnered with Celebrity Cruises ''to bring a wellness-on-water experience'' to her fans but the project has now been axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The maiden voyage was due to set sail from Barcelona on August 26 but will now take place in 2021 instead.

However, Celebrity Cruises announced the postponement in a statement, saying: ''Given ongoing global public health circumstances, Celebrity Cruises has decided to extend the suspension of most sailings through until mid-September.

''We are working with our guests and travel partners to address this disruption to their vacations and are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience.

''In light of ongoing global health concerns and travel restrictions, we have decided to reschedule the goop at sea sailing experience. We are working on new dates next year for the event and look forward to welcoming everyone aboard in 2021.''

Goop is offering a 125 per cent credit valid for a future cruise or a full refund.

Highlights of the cruise were set to include an opening conversation between goop's chief content officer, Elise Loehnen and founder and CEO Gwyneth ''about her personal wellness journey, what she's learned, what she's still curious about, and where she's headed next''.

The cruise was also set to feature ''mind, body and soul sessions''.