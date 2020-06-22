Gwen Stefani praised Blake Shelton for ''helping raise'' her kids.

The 50-year-old star - who has sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, six, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - thanked her partner for his support with her brood as she celebrated Father's Day on Sunday (21.06.20).

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy father's day @blakeshelton. Thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! (sic)''

Gwen made no reference to the boys' biological dad, Gavin, in her Father's Day post.

Her sweet post comes just days after Gwen paid tribute to Blake on his 44th birthday.

She posted: ''Happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend gx #luckyme #june18th (sic)''

Meanwhile, Gwen's kids have been living with her and Blake - who have been together for five years - during the coronavirus pandemic, and Gavin previously admitted parenting during the global crisis is tough as he's unsure whether it's right to have the children going between households.

He recently said: ''I spent the first two weeks with them, and then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch so I'm just thinking it's okay for now, but we'll see.

''That is the real big dilemma, for parents ... kids ... with split custody. Because you don't wanna ... I don't wanna ... you know what I mean? You're mindful of like, I know who's around me, no-one. No-one's bringing me the corona, no-one. But when you send your kids out somewhere else, when they come back to you, now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents.''

Gavin normally sees his sons ''every five days or so'', and back in April he said he's struggling to cope without seeing them as they spend time with their mother and Blake.

He added at the time: ''I miss them and they should be back. They were with me the first two weeks and then I haven't had them for 10 or 11 days, and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days or so, that's what I'm used to.

''At first it was like 'Okay cool, I can play guitar more', but now I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around actually.''