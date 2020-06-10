Gwen Stefani reportedly wants to marry Blake Shelton once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The 50-year-old star has been dating Blake, 43, since 2015, and Gwen is now keen that they tie the knot once coronavirus restrictions ease.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families.

''Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.''

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker was initially determined to have her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled by Catholic church officials, with an insider saying last year that ''religion has always been extremely important to her''.

But the pandemic has apparently prompted a change of heart and Gwen - whose first marriage lasted from 2002 until 2016 - now wants to press ahead with her plans to marry Blake.

The source said: ''Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom.

''It has made her realise that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.''

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Blake and Gwen are now ''stronger than ever''.

The loved-up couple have spent the last few months in quarantine together, and it's helped to strengthen their romance.

Speaking earlier in the lockdown, a source explained: ''They're living a quiet life in the country right now.

''They decided that separating themselves from city life was best for their family.

''Right now, they feel blessed to have a home they can escape to during this difficult time ... It is such a change of pace for everyone, and it's truly helped to remind them of how important having family time can be.''