Gwen Stefani "can't wait" to share her new music with her fans "really soon".

The 51-year-old singer has been busy writing new tunes and admitted it has been "so therapeutic", whilst she teased that it won't be long before she releases a little "something".

She said: “I feel so excited. You know, music is my lifeline. It’s so therapeutic and to be able to be writing again.

“Sometimes you push that button and nothing really good comes out, and other times you press it and it’s like, ‘Oh my God. It’s open. The channel has opened, it’s coming down through me. Thank you.’ And it’s the greatest feeling, so I can’t wait to share it. Something’s coming really soon.”

Gwen's last solo album was 2017's festive-themed 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas', which featured the album-titled duet with her long-time partner, country star Blake Shelton.

Meanwhile, the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker opened up about the "very emotional" 25th anniversary of No Doubt's debut album 'Tragic Kingdom'.

She told the 'Today' show: "It was very emotional, it was an emotional couple of days. I didn’t know I would feel like that. I just can’t believe that people listened to that record so much. People have always come up to me, through the years, and told me it’s their favourite record and what it got them through."

Gwen was very "innocent" at the time and just finding her feet in music when they made the seminal Grammy-nominated LP in 1995.

She added: “It was just such an innocent moment for me. I didn’t even know I could write songs, so it was me discovering me and being able to figure out what my purpose is and being able to contribute.”