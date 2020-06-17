Gwen Stefani is returning to 'The Voice'.

The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker will be back on the judging panel of the singing contest for season 19 in place of Nick Jonas, who is unable to return as a coach because of filming commitments.

Gwen - who is in a relationship with fellow coach Blake Shelton - last appeared as a full-time coach in season 17 and also served on the panel in seasons seven, nine and 12. She appeared as a mentor for seasons eight and 10.

Shortly after Gwen's departure was announced last year, Blake vowed she would be back on the panel some day.

Speaking last November, he said: ''I get what has to happen. We're not seeing the last of Gwen on that show by any means. I wouldn't say we've seen the last of anybody who's ever been on that show. They've said from the beginning that once somebody's a coach on 'The Voice', they're always a part of the family.''

But Blake admitted he doesn't have any ''power'' to get her back and understands bosses have made the changes to ''reinvent'' the show.

He added: ''I don't know that I have any power with that, but I definitely have a loud voice when it comes to [bringing her back]. I make it known that I don't ever want her to leave.

''But I also know, at the same time, that the show needs to keep reinventing itself and the only way to do that is to change the coaches out every season a little bit - as long as it's not me. Gwen still has to finish up her Vegas residency, so she does have other commitments ... We just try to keep it new, but also rotate people's favourites in and out.''

Joining Blake and Gwen on the judging panel will be John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.