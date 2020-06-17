Gwen Stefani is returning to 'The Voice' in place of Nick Jonas, who has movie commitments.
Gwen Stefani is returning to 'The Voice'.
The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker will be back on the judging panel of the singing contest for season 19 in place of Nick Jonas, who is unable to return as a coach because of filming commitments.
Gwen - who is in a relationship with fellow coach Blake Shelton - last appeared as a full-time coach in season 17 and also served on the panel in seasons seven, nine and 12. She appeared as a mentor for seasons eight and 10.
Shortly after Gwen's departure was announced last year, Blake vowed she would be back on the panel some day.
Speaking last November, he said: ''I get what has to happen. We're not seeing the last of Gwen on that show by any means. I wouldn't say we've seen the last of anybody who's ever been on that show. They've said from the beginning that once somebody's a coach on 'The Voice', they're always a part of the family.''
But Blake admitted he doesn't have any ''power'' to get her back and understands bosses have made the changes to ''reinvent'' the show.
He added: ''I don't know that I have any power with that, but I definitely have a loud voice when it comes to [bringing her back]. I make it known that I don't ever want her to leave.
''But I also know, at the same time, that the show needs to keep reinventing itself and the only way to do that is to change the coaches out every season a little bit - as long as it's not me. Gwen still has to finish up her Vegas residency, so she does have other commitments ... We just try to keep it new, but also rotate people's favourites in and out.''
Joining Blake and Gwen on the judging panel will be John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
For the first time us humans get to have a look into the life of...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...