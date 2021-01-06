Gwen Stefani's "iconic" 90s outfits were created by one girl who would "knock-off looks" for her.

The 'Just a Girl' hitmaker was known for her bold hair colours, punk chains, big prints and signature red lipstick in the 90s and noughties.

However, she didn't have a stylist during her touring days with No Doubt, instead she had a girl who would put together ensembles and post them to the 51-year-old ska star.

In an interview with Vogue.co.uk, Gwen recalled: “I didn’t consciously make them ‘looks’ back then.

“On tour, I didn’t have a stylist. I had one girl who would knock-off looks for me — she’d make my cargo pants by going downtown and pulling fabrics, sending them to me, stapled to a piece of paper with a number, and then I’d go, ‘I want yellow bondage pants, use that trim.’ Then she’d FedEx them to me on tour. So it’s incredible how those outfits have stood the test of time. They are iconic.”

The 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' singer - who has Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and six-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - revealed her eldest child has taken an interest in his mom's career and after looking back at her style, Gwen realised that many elements of her style are still on trend today.

She said: “Sometimes I can see my style, especially right now because it feels like there’s ’90s nostalgia in terms of fashion. I have a 14-year-old son, so he had a lot to do with me reinvestigating myself and taking me back to when I discovered ska music."

Still to this day, the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker's ensembles more often than not have some kind of customisation to match her uniqueness and she still rocks a red lip.

Her stylist Sonja Christensen recently reflected on Gwen's ever-evolving style over the years, and how she has "embraced her feminine side and her iconic tomboy style" and has never been "afraid to take risks".

She said: "From the '90s compared to today, I'd characterise Gwen's style as a beautiful evolution; a mix of pop, punk, a hint of country meets high fashion, and a bit sexy. Just as she's evolved as an artist, so has her style. She has really embraced her feminine side and her iconic tomboy style from back then. She has added more pink, a little sparkle, and fringe. Gwen isn't afraid to take risks, which is why she is the style icon that she is today."