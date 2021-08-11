Gwen Stefani received a touching note and a bunch of white roses from Vera Wang thanking the pop star for letting her design her wedding dresses.

The 51-year-old singer shared an Instagram Story in which she showed off the large bouquet of flowers she received from Wang along with a message expressing the designer's joy at being able to contribute the gowns for her nuptials to Blake Shelton in July.

The note read: "Dearest Gwen, what a pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice.

"As an enormous fan, on behalf of me and my team, again thank you. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness! XVERA."

Gwen, 51, then posted a video thanking Wang, 72, for her dresses and her sweet gesture.

The No Doubt star said: "Wow Vera! Thank you so much for the gorgeous flowers, but the dress ... like, it was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown. I love you so much. Thank you!"

Gwen also shared a video which seemed to show one of her wedding dresses stored in a large white box with the words "My Wedding Gown" inscribed at the top and "Fragile. Handle with Care" on the side.

Wang's two creations were inspired by Gwen's personality and music.

The wedding dress that the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker wore on her big day when she said "I do" was a custom lily-white silk georgette gown with a plunging neckline, cut away back, fitted bodice and high low hand tumbled tulle skirt.

The dress that Gwen wore at her reception was a lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini-dress which featured a pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolising Gwen and Blake's love for one another.

Gwen and Blake, 45, tied the knot in a chapel set up in the back garden on the country singer's Oklahoma ranch on July 3 in front of 40 of their closest friends and family members, including her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.