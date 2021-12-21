Gwen Stefani's makeup artist Ariel Tejada has urged fans to not "overuse" setting powder if they want to appear younger.

The 26-year-old beauty guru - who has been a beauty assistant to the 52-year-old pop star since 2017 - - revealed that in avoid looking older with makeup should avoid "overusing" setting powder, which is normally applied on top of foundation.

He said: "Improperly using setting powder—a lot can go wrong with this. Do not overuse it, and use a brush to buff out so it leaves a seamless finish on the skin."

The makeup artist - who isa lso make-up artist to the likes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after appearing with her on reality show 'Life of Kylie' - went on to reveal that he is often asked by his 2.5 million followers how to properly "carve a brown" and will be showing one winner just how in masterclass they can win via Groupon.

He told NewBeauty: "lot of followers want to learn how to carve a brow, or how to properly apply blush. I will be covering all of those topics in my private masterclass with whomever wins. I will also walk them through the best application tips on themselves! I jumped at this opportunity to team up with Groupon for this really special one-of-a-kind experience. I’ve never done this before, typically it’s a much much larger group. To have such an intimate setting and be able to walk an individual through my steps one-on-one is very exciting and unique.”