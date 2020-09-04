Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have moved into their new family home in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old singer and Blake, 44, bought the spectacular property back in 2019 and they are now finally moving in, after spending recent months in Oklahoma amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source shared: ''They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home.

''Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.''

The loved-up couple's new abode is said to be ''very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty''.

Gwen - who has Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - and Blake each have a room to themselves in their new home.

The insider told Us Weekly: ''Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have. And Blake's closet isn't so shabby either.''

The celebrity duo first started dating in 2015, and they're now excited to embark on the next phase of their relationship.

The source said: ''They are truly happy as a family and it's the new beginning Gwen needed.''

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Gwen's sons ''look up'' to Blake.

The music star is now considered to be a ''serious parental influence'' by the boys.

A source said: ''Those boys look up to Blake in a big way. He's earned their respect as a father figure.

''He's gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence.''

Gwen has also previously hailed Blake as a ''good dad''.

She said last year: ''He's been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You've got to get home. Come help!' It's hard. I have three boys.''