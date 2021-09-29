Guy Ritchie's next film 'Five Eyes' has been renamed 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre'.

The upcoming spy thriller - which will star the likes of Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza - as been given a new title ahead of its planned release in January next year.

The movie - set to hit the big screen on January 21 - follows MI6 operative Orson Fortune (Statham) and a CIA agent Sarah Fidel (Plaza) coming together as they are enlisted into the Five Eyes network to stop deadly technology being sold.

Director Ritchie will be at the helm having written the script with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who worked with him on both 'Wrath of Man' and 'The Gentlemen'.

Meanwhile, Statham - who has worked with the filmmaker in the past - will also serve as a producer.

The cast will also feature Josh Harnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone and Hugh Grant.

Statham recently heaped praise on Ritchie and said he has "such a crack" working with him.

He explained: "I remember the first films I ever did with Guy Ritchie, we were doing 'Lock Stock' and 'Snatch', and he was always up for little lines or bits of improvisation.

"I haven't done any of that since then but it is a great way to work because you get new stuff. It's priceless when it comes off and it's good."

And Jason admits the inability to be able to improvise can be down to the script but he enjoys being able to go a bit off piste in comedy films as the "playing field is a lot broader".

He added: "Different movies I have been in are driven very much by you know, I don't say a lot or it's very hard to improvise in those situations and have alternate lines because a lot of alternate lines don't work within the context of the story.

"Whereas a comedy sometimes it's just for a laugh - the playing field is a lot broader when you're doing these kinds of films in the end you have such a crack making the film."