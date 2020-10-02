Guy Ritchie is reportedly adapting 'The Gentlemen' for television.

The 52-year-old filmmaker is said to be writing and directing a new TV series based on his big screen crime comedy which starred the likes of Matthew Mcconaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Hugh Grant.

As reported by Deadline, the movie originally started out as a television pitch before turning into a feature film.

As well as being at the creative helm, Ritchie is also in line to executive produce alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who produced the big screen version with him.

'The Gentlemen' was produced by Miramax, and the studio's TV boss Marc Helwig gets to mine the company's movie library to find projects which can be adapted for television.

The film proved to be a big hit when it was released in January, grossing more than $115 million worldwide.

Grant - who is mainly known for romantic films such as 'Notting Hill', 'Love Actually' and 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' - previously admits he had concerns about starring in 'The Gentlemen'.

The 59-year-old revealed that he turned to Guy for advice and guidance, as he explained: ''There was pressure...

''I said to Guy, 'really? Do you think after decades with me speaking in one kind of voice, do you think I could really go 180 degrees the other way' and we decided I could.''

Meanwhile, Ritchie has revealed he enjoys exploring English culture in his films, with 'The Gentlemen' following 'Snatch' and 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' in being set in London.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm not sure if it's an accurate description of my interest of this particular genre or this film. I am interested in English culture or English sub-culture and any expression with that.

''I'm a big fan of England and its culture and if you're some way involved in that, I'm comfortable and excited about that.''