Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci have joined the cast of 'Memory'.

The 53-year-old actor and 56-year-old actress will feature alongside Liam Neeson for the thriller, which is being directed by 'Casino Royale' filmmaker Martin Campbell.

Harold Torres, Taj Atwal and Ray Fearon round out the cast of the flick, which is currently shooting in Bulgaria.

The story follows Alex Lewis (Neeson), an assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. When he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organisation, Alex becomes a target and must go after those who want him dead.

FBI agents Vincent Serra (Pearce), Linda Amistead (Atwal) and Mexican intelligence liaison Hugo Marquez (Torres) are tasked with investigating the trail of bodies. This leads them closer to Alex but angering tech mogul Davana Sealman (Bellucci).

Alex has the skills to stay ahead with the crime syndicate and FBI in pursuit, but he is struggling with severe memory loss that affects his every move. As details blur and enemies close in, Alex must question every action and who he can trust.

The project is based on the 2003 Dutch film 'The Memory of a Killer' and Dario Scardapane has adapted the screenplay for the English-language version.

Cathy Schulman is producing with Rupert Maconick and Arthur Sarkissian through her Welle Entertainment banner.

Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler and Ben Stillman serve as executive producers on the movie, which is financed by Black Bear Pictures and is to be distributed by STXinternational.

John Friedberg, president of STXinternational, said: "Memory is an exceptional high-concept script, and we could not be more excited to have Liam on board to star.

"Martin is a true expert in elevating the genre, and will make an explosive version of this compelling and pulse-racing story."