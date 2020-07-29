GUNS N' ROSES have rescheduled their North America tour for summer 2021.

Axl Rose and co were set to hit the road on July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but they were forced to postpone the extensive run in May, due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic - which has hit the hardest in the US.

And now, the 'Welcome to the Jungle' rockers have announced the new set of dates, with the tour now set to kick off on July 10, 2021 at Summerfest in Milwaukee, before wrapping in Los Angeles on August 19, 2021.

However, a number of the dates were unable to be rescheduled, due to ''routing and venue availability issues''.

The shows affected are Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington, and Indianapolis.

In a statement, the band said: ''Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021. The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the US and Canada all Summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 2021. Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process. We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year.''

Guitarist Slash - who has been working on new Guns N' Roses music in lockdown - recently admitted it's ''frustrating'' not being able to play shows after their tour was cancelled this year as a result of the pandemic.

He said: ''We would be on the road right now,.

The whole [Gun N' Roses] tour from March all the way through September is obviously cancelled until next year, and even then we don't even know for sure what's gonna happen next year. So that was frustrating.''

Head to www.gunsnroses.com/tour for the full tour dates.