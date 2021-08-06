GUNS N' ROSES have released the studio version of 'ABSURD'.

Axl Rose and co gave the reworked version of 'Silkworms' its live debut at Boston’s Fenway Park earlier this week, and they've now made it available to stream.

'Silkworms' was featured on 2008’s 'Chinese Democracy' LP, but dates back to 2001.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting to hear when the 'November Rain' group's comeback album will be released.

Axe-slayer Slash previously revealed he kept himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown by writing new music for Guns 'N Roses and he's also been jamming with his bandmates Axl and bassist Duff Mckagan, separately.

He said: "I've been pretty much a homebody, but I've been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own.

“I've been jamming with Duff and I've been jamming with Axl and I've been doing stuff like that, so we've been getting some work done that way. But I haven't been doing much else. I haven't been doing any collaborations with the odd artists and whatnot. [I'm] basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns and whatnot."

Prior to then, Slash said he was "really excited" about the new material, and that the songwriting process has involved everyone when they are in town together.

He said in 2019: "We're just doing this one run [of shows] in the States and a couple of dates in Mexico end of this month into November. And so that's it for GUNS for now. And I think we have something coming up in March as far as touring is concerned. Obviously, everybody knows that we're working on new material, which is really exciting, and so, that's really primarily what the focus is.

"Everybody has been sort of, like, when we're in town, working on it. And then when we're out of town, obviously not. So it's been that kind of thing."