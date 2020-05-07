GUNS N' ROSES are releasing a children's picture book penned by acclaimed thriller author James Patterson and named after their iconic hit 'Sweet Child O' Mine'.

The unlikely collaboration between Axl Rose and co and the hit writer is inspired by Maya and Natalia, the daughter and niece of the US rock band's manager, Fernando Lebeis.

The latter said in a statement: ''My sister and I have been lucky to be able to watch our daughters - Maya and Natalia Rose - grow up while touring with the [band].

''We ourselves have been part of the 'Guns family' for over 30 years ... being able to bring this into a children's print book is truly special and a fun milestone in our lives.''

James added: ''As a longtime fan of Guns N' Roses, I'm thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their famed hit song to life on the page.

'''Sweet Child O' Mine is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to.''

It sees the lyrics of the rock classic from the band's iconic 1987 LP, 'Appetite for Destruction', adapted into a story fit for young ears and eyes.

However, the song and its original music video concept were far from fit for children.

Frontman Axl, 58, previously stated that his original idea for the promo centred on a gruesome tale of drug trafficking.

The tome is set to be released on September 1, and is illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin.

The book's cover depicts a father, with a guitar over his back, and daughter walking along a dirt track with sunflowers surrounding them.

Meanwhile, the 'November Rain' rockers' bassist Duff McKagan's wife Susan recently teased that they've been ''working fastidiously'' on ''killer new stuff.''

The heavy rock legends have long been sharing the progress on their first record of original music featuring classic members Duff, guitarist Slash, and Axl since 1991's 'Use Your Illusion I'.