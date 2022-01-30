Guillermo Del Toro took home the "pickled baby" from the 'Nightmare Alley' set and it is on display in his house.
Guillermo Del Toro took home the "pickled baby" from the 'Nightmare Alley' set.
The 57-year-old filmmaker likes to keep souvenirs from his work and amongst the mementos he took after filming wrapped on his latest movie, he "really needed" to have the grotesque tot in a jar, which is now on display in his house.
Asked what he'd taken after filming, he told NME.com: “The tarot cards, yeah! But also Pete’s book and the pickled baby. And the lie detector. I bought Stanton’s radio myself, and I bought Stanton’s bag. But I really needed to leave with that baby. It’s in my living room now."
The acclaimed director insisted the look of his movies is one of the most important elements so he spends months on production design before filming begins.
He said: "There is a very private moment for me on every film where I start out working with just one designer. In this case, it was Guy Davis, who is one of my closest collaborators. We start out on what we call ‘the submarine’, which is a very intensive few months of doodling and designing, before we even hire the heads of departments to come in and make it all come to life.
"[It takes] probably about nine months, which is an enormous amount of time. But I believe fully that the most sacred space of my craft is the image and audio design.
"In the 30 years of my career I have always shot my movies the way I want them to look and feel, because in my opinion 80 per cent of a movie is experienced in a non-verbal way, whether you know it or not. The camera moves, the light, the colour… it’s not eye candy, it’s ‘eye protein’. Nothing is done just for decoration.”
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
The best thing about this massive blockbuster is the way it updates the classic Japanese...
It has always been thought that alien life would arrive on the planet from space,...
This first chapter of Peter Jackson's new Tolkien trilogy takes us back to the familiar...
This Shrek spin-off continues the theme of mashing up fairy tales with movie genres, and...
This inventive horror film plays to our deepest childhood fears. It's like a demented variation...
It's rare to find a horror movie as bracingly original as this, so see it...
Moving into a new house is a fun and exciting time for most kids, finding...
Unfolding before viewers' eyes like luxuriantly blooming nightshade, Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth is a...