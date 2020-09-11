Gugu Mbatha-Raw is to lead the cast of new drama 'Blood Ties' with Kiernan Shipka and Cole Sprouse.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw is to appear in 'Blood Ties'.
The 37-year-old actress will star in the drama, which will also feature Cole Sprouse and Kiernan Shipka.
Aaron Katz is directing the film and has written the script based on an article in The New Yorker magazine written by Nathan Heller. Fred Berger, who worked on 'La La Land', is producing the movie.
Gugu will play the role of Detective Reese Rezek, who is investigating the murder of seemingly normal Virginia couple Nancy and Derek Haysom.
As Reese uncovers details about the killings, two suspects emerge, their daughter Lizzy (Shipka) and her boyfriend Jens (Sprouse). Before the pair are arrested, they flee for Europe. This forces Reese into an international manhunt and a search for the truth that spanned between 1985 and 1991.
Gugu recently starred in 'Misbehaviour', which told the story of how female protesters stormed the 1970 Miss World Competition. She played the role of Jennifer Hosten, Miss Grenada and explained how she travelled to the Caribbean nation to visit the former beauty queen.
Mbatha-Raw explained: ''She became the first woman of colour to win the pageant. She was a pioneer. She became an ambassador and is now a psychotherapist.
''Jennifer has spent most of her life proving that she's more than just a pretty face. She showed me where she grew up. Just being able to speak to her helped give me an understanding of the times.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Datari TurnerNoni Jean has always been an immensely talented singer and performer, winning local talent...
The plot feels like a Jane Austen novel infused with a hot-potato political issue, but...
After Van Helsing, the first G.I. Joe and the Mummy movies, filmmaker Stephen Sommers just...