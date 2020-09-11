Gugu Mbatha-Raw is to appear in 'Blood Ties'.

The 37-year-old actress will star in the drama, which will also feature Cole Sprouse and Kiernan Shipka.

Aaron Katz is directing the film and has written the script based on an article in The New Yorker magazine written by Nathan Heller. Fred Berger, who worked on 'La La Land', is producing the movie.

Gugu will play the role of Detective Reese Rezek, who is investigating the murder of seemingly normal Virginia couple Nancy and Derek Haysom.

As Reese uncovers details about the killings, two suspects emerge, their daughter Lizzy (Shipka) and her boyfriend Jens (Sprouse). Before the pair are arrested, they flee for Europe. This forces Reese into an international manhunt and a search for the truth that spanned between 1985 and 1991.

Gugu recently starred in 'Misbehaviour', which told the story of how female protesters stormed the 1970 Miss World Competition. She played the role of Jennifer Hosten, Miss Grenada and explained how she travelled to the Caribbean nation to visit the former beauty queen.

Mbatha-Raw explained: ''She became the first woman of colour to win the pageant. She was a pioneer. She became an ambassador and is now a psychotherapist.

''Jennifer has spent most of her life proving that she's more than just a pretty face. She showed me where she grew up. Just being able to speak to her helped give me an understanding of the times.''