Gugu Mbatha-Raw admits working out on a trampoline is "a great mood booster".
Gugu Mbatha-Raw works out on a trampoline.
The former ‘Morning Show’ actress admitted her bouncing sessions are “essential” to her life because not only do they help her stay in shape, but they make her feel happy too.
Asked her life essentials, she admitted: “My trampoline. I can’t speak highly enough of trampolines.
“I mean, it’s a great workout but also a great mood booster.
“Really, it’s very cheerful. Just make sure your ceilings aren’t too low.”
The 38-year-old star’s other essentials included a bath.
She explained: “It’s my end-of-day ritual, it centres me.”
And the ‘Loki’ actress “sadly” can’t live without her phone, or a good cup of tea.
She explained to Red magazine: “I’m a classic Brit ... Living in America has made me realise how much tea I drink.”
Although Gugu has been living in Los Angeles for most of the last decade, she’s relocating back to the UK after buying a house in Oxfordshire last year and she’s looking forward to going home.
She said: “I’ve missed the British sense of humour, that sarcasm and dryness of British wit.
“Although I feel pretty at home wherever I am at this point.
“I suppose that’s the consequence of being nomadic. I can make a home pretty quickly with a few bare essentials."
Gugu previously admitted she loves to wear only black clothes when she isn’t working because they help her to feel “calm and neutral”.
She explained: "This is as jazzy as I normally get. My wardrobe is mostly black because I dress up for a living, and it makes me feel calm and neutral."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Elizabeth Sloane is a lobbyist and often finds herself facing off against some of the...
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Datari TurnerNoni Jean has always been an immensely talented singer and performer, winning local talent...
The plot feels like a Jane Austen novel infused with a hot-potato political issue, but...
After Van Helsing, the first G.I. Joe and the Mummy movies, filmmaker Stephen Sommers just...