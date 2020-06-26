Gucci Mane claims he is getting his own brand at Gucci.

The 40-year-old rapper took to Twitter to announce that he has agreed a deal with the Italian fashion house for a new brand but the label has yet to confirm.

He wrote: ''It's official I'm getting my own brand @gucci I hope they ain't lying.

''Should I renew my contract with @gucci ??????? Or go independent (sic).''

Meanwhile, last year Mane starred in the campaign for Gucci's Cruise20 Collection alongside Sienna Miller, Iggy Pop, Benedetta Barzini, Countess Marisela Federici, and Italian artists Orlando Miani and Angelo Bucarell.

He shared a number of pictures from the campaign on social media and wrote: ''Proud to announce my #GucciCruise20 Collection with @gucci!!! Yo @alessandro_michele this collection is crazy ! #HarmonyKorine dope visuals! #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP campaign for the #GucciCruise20 Collection ITS GUCCI (sic).''

Gucci's Alesandro Michele was the creator of the shoot, which was photographed by Harmony Korine.

The brand also gifted Mane a set of Gucci luggage for his 40th birthday in February.