Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir are expecting their first child together.

The 40-year-old rap star revealed the happy news via Instagram, posting a picture of Keyshia wearing lingerie and showing off her growing baby bump on the photo-sharing platform.

Gucci - who also has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship - captioned the image: ''My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoi [love heart emoji] [fire emoji] (sic)''

And Keyshia - who married the rapper back in 2017 - also posted a similar image on her own Instagram page.

The loved-up couple tied the knot at the Four Seasons in Miami, Florida, after he popped the question the previous year during an Atlanta Hawks basketball game.

The celebrity duo made sure no expenses were spared as they splashed out $1.7 million on the lavish ceremony and Keyshia even walked towards her husband on an elevated aisle.

They exchanged vows in front of their friends and family, including the likes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Karrueche Tran, Rick Ross and Big Sean.

Prior to her big day, Keyshia admitted that she wanted it to be a ''royal wedding''.

The 35-year-old model - who has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship - explained: ''I want a royal wedding! All white with diamonds and crystals.

''I don't know if it's the wedding. I don't know if it's the fame ... I don't know if it's because who my husband is gonna be. Everybody has been going coco-loco on me.''

The couple first started dating in 2010, and Keyshia subsequently stuck by Gucci when he served 39 months in prison for possession of a firearm.