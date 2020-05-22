Groove Armada have claimed Carol Vorderman turned down the chance to be in their music video for 'Get Out On The Dancefloor'.

The fun promo for the 'I See You Baby' duo's uplifting comeback single - their first mainstream release since 2010 LP 'Black Light' - featured cameos from 'Murder On The Dancefloor' hitmaker Sophie Ellis-Bextor, actress Rose McGowan, and 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star Divina de Campo.

But the house legends - comprised of pals Tom Findlay and Andy Cato - have revealed of all the people they reached out to on social media, the former 'Countdown' mathematician didn't get back to them, as well as cricket player Jimmy Anderson.

Tom said: ''We just reached out to some of our 'famous followers' through social media.

''Though it seems Carol Vorderman and (cricketer) Jimmy Anderson were too busy to get involved.''

The pair hope the energetic dance number will help people ''channel their lockdown frustrations'' and they can't wait for touring to return, as their upcoming album is made to be performed.

He added: ''The vibe on the track seems really strong.

''The video hopefully helped some people channel their lockdown frustrations. It's a record that's going to sound amazing live.''

During their time away from making songs for radio and major festivals, the pair have been releasing house tunes underground, and the reason they did this was because they didn't feel they fitted in with the ''EDM boom''.

Andy - who now runs a farm in France - admitted: ''I should probably tell you some amazing stories of debauchery.

''But what happened was we'd written our best ever album and the live set was killer, but it was peak EDM.''

Tom - who spent his time training to be a therapist - picked up: ''Without wanting to sound like 'it was better back in the day', I've always felt the essence of house music is a shared experience, people coming together, and at its best house music was a counterculture.''

He added to The Sun newspaper: ''The EDM boom seemed to be more about this sort of deification of a few big players, and an increased commercialisation of the scene.

''I don't think EDM was house music, really. EDM was doing its thing and house music was in a different lane.''

''I never felt part of that EDM scene.''