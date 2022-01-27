Artist:
Song title: Shinigami Eyes
Year: 2022
Genre(s): Pop

Ahead of her hotly anticipated EP, 'Fairies Cum First', Grimes has released her second single in as many months with another new track - 'Shinigami Eyes'. Grimes last single release, her one and only in 2021, was her December single - 'Player Of Games'. Both 'Shinigami Eyes' and 'Player Of Games' will feature on Grimes forthcoming EP which is said to serve as "a prelude" to her next album - 'Book 1'. 

Talking to Zane Lowe recently Grimes said of her latest release, "Well, actually, OK, so this song, I’m not sure what I should say or not say. I always say a bunch of stupid s**t and get in trouble, but either way. This is the label executive decision song. I love the record, but it’s just like, everyone's like, what's the deeper meaning? And it’s like, well, Nino Angelo just really had just watched Death Note and really liked it. Basically, I wrote the whole space opera thing and this is the only song that wasn’t this big narrative plot. Anyway, I actually do really like the song. Sorry. I’m just undermining the marketing strategy".

'Book 1', due out this year, but as yet with no confirmed release date, will be a double album that Grimes says has "this big narrative plot" with "more kind of sonic, conceptual ideas that I think need to get done to make everything make more sense. And we kind of have two album covers and it seems like a waste to throw on one of them away".

Grimes latest video was directed by BRTHR (Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez etc) and features not only Grimes herself but also Blackpink's Jennie, performer Dorian Electra, and make-up artist Ryon Wu.

'Shinigami Eyes' was released via Columbia Records on 26th January 2022

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Grimes - Shinigami Eyes Video

Grimes - Idoru (Slightly Longer Version)...

Grimes - Delete Forever Video

Bring Me The Horizon - Nihilist...

Grimes - We Appreciate Power Lyric...

Grimes ft. Janelle Monáe - Venus...

Grimes & Bleachers - Entropy