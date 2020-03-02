Artist:
Song title: Idoru
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Following the critically acclaimed release of new album 'Miss Anthropocene', Grimes unveils two videos for the dreamy final track 'Idora'. Here is the longer version; a hypnotising Japanese cosplay extravaganza.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Grimes - Idoru (Slightly Longer Version)...

Grimes - Delete Forever Video

Bring Me The Horizon - Nihilist...

Grimes - We Appreciate Power Lyric...

Grimes ft. Janelle Monáe - Venus...

Grimes & Bleachers - Entropy