Artist:
Song title: Delete Forever
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

The release of Grimes' fifth album 'Miss Anthropocene' has sent a ripple of excitement through alt-pop fans, but her new song and video 'Delete Forever' has mellowed them a little. It's a sad tune all about losing a friend to drugs and the dangers of dealing with grief in an unhealthy way.

